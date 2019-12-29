Tesla Driver Suspected of Running Red Light in Gardena Crash That Killed 2: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Tesla driver suspected of running a red light near the 91 Freeway in Gardena slammed into another vehicle, killing its two occupants overnight Sunday, officials said.

Officers responded to the incident at Vermont Avenue and Artesia Boulevard around 12:45 a.m., said Capt. Jon Pinto with the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to investigators, the driver of a dark gray Tesla was coming off the 91 Freeway when he or she ran a red light and smashed into a Honda at the intersection.

Bystanders heard the crash and tried to help those involved, an employee at a nearby gas station told KTLA.

The two people inside the Tesla, believed to be in their 30s, were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

The two individuals in the Honda, also believed to be in their 30s, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to LAPD.

Pinto said the collision was likely preventable.

"Speed, distracted driving would probably play the big factor in this investigation," Pinto said. "This does happen time and time again, and unfortunately, two citizens lost their life early this morning."

Police have not identified those involved in the incident.