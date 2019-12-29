Traffic Backed Up for Miles After Multi-Vehicle Crash on PCH Injures 4; All Westbound Lanes Closed

Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on the Pacific Cost Highway in Malibu Sunday evening, authorities said.

All westbound lanes were shut down at Corral Canyon by 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills station.

Multiple vehicle traffic collision on PCH at Corral Cyn in @CityMalibu. Westbound lanes blocked. Deputies on scene along with fire. Avoid the area, no ETA at this time. — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) December 30, 2019

Deputies and firefighters responded to the scene and transported four people to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, officials said.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Officials have not given an estimated time of when the lanes will reopen.

Commuters were told to avoid the area and find alternate routes.