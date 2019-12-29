Traffic Backed Up for Miles After Multi-Vehicle Crash on PCH Injures 4; All Westbound Lanes Closed

Posted 6:09 PM, December 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:20PM, December 29, 2019

Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on the Pacific Cost Highway in Malibu Sunday evening, authorities said.

All westbound lanes were shut down at Corral Canyon by 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills station.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the scene and  transported  four people to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, officials said.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Officials have not given an estimated time of when the lanes will reopen.

Commuters were told to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

