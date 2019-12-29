Travelers Move Smoothly Through LAX on ‘Super Peak Travel Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Travelers moved smoothly through Los Angeles International Airport Sunday, though officials warned it was expected to be a "super peak travel day."

A total of 5.9 million passengers were expected to travel through the airport during the 25-day holiday period, with the busiest stretch lasting until Dec.30, according to Los Angeles World Airports.

Many travelers said they arrived at the airport hours ahead of schedule Sunday to make sure they were prepared for large crowds.

Kareen Wynter reports from LAX for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 29, 2019.