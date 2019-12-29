Ventura Bar Bouncer Arrested on Suspicion of Assault With a Deadly Weapon: Police

A bouncer at a Ventura bar was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after using excessive force on a patron, officials said Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to The Tavern in the 200 block of East Santa Clara Street on Saturday at 11:28 p.m. after receiving multiple calls reporting several people who were in a physical fight.

One victim, a 37-year-old adult male, was found suffering from a non life-threatening head injury, a news release said. He was later transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

It was discovered that both patrons and bouncers at the bar were participants in the fight.

Officers found that the victim and some friends had been out drinking and were refused entry into The Tavern by the bouncers. A friend of the victim got into a verbal argument with the bouncers that turned physical and ended up on the street in front of the establishment.

Alex Stewart, who worked as a bouncer at the bar, used excessive force on the victim by allegedly choking him and hitting him repeatedly over the head with a flashlight, officials said.

Stewart was arrested and subsequently released on bond and is set to go before a judge on Jan. 15, 2020.