× 1 Critically Injured in Crash Involving Bus in Florence: LAFD

A driver was badly injured when his sedan collided with a passenger bus in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday afternoon, officials said.

Crews responded to the crash at the corner of Gage Avenue and Broadway around 1:40 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The motorist became trapped in his car and had to be extricated. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, LAFD said.

A 70-year-old woman on the bus was also hospitalized, but her injuries were minor, firefighters said. First responders evaluated about five other people aboard the bus, but they all declined medical transport.

It’s unclear what led up to the collision.

Video from the scene shows a black, four-door Kia made impact with the rear corner of the bus. The bus’ back end was crumpled, but the sedan suffered worse damage with windows smashed in and both driver’s side doors ripped off.

Los Angeles police officials were at the scene investigating, but Officer Rosario Cervantes said it was too soon to tell whether a crime may have been involved.