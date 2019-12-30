4 Sought After Mail Carrier Was Robbed in Vermont-Slauson; $50K Reward Offered

Three out of four men believed to have been involved in a robbery of a mail carrier are shown in photos released by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service on Dec. 30, 2019.

Four men are being sought in connection with the robbery of a mail carrier in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of South Los Angeles earlier in December, and officials are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information in the case.

The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. on Dec. 4 in the area of 1111 W. 62nd St., the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said Monday.

Four men believed to have been involved in the crime were seen in a 2014 white Nissan Altima S-Model with dark tinted windows.

A Nissan Altima believed to have been used during the crime is shown in a photo released by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service on Dec. 30, 2019.

Authorities did not release any details about the incident or the victim, but they provided images of three of the four men accused in the crime. The Inspection Service also released a photo of the vehicle they allegedly used.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call Postal Inspector G. Banovac at 626-855-6577.

