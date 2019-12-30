× Double Shooting in San Bernardino Leaves 1 Woman Dead, Another Injured

Investigators are searching for answers after a shooting that left one woman dead and another woman injured in San Bernardino Monday.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Colorado Avenue at 1:30 a.m. after receiving several calls about a shooting, officials said.

When they arrived they found one victim, 37-year-old Margaret Barrios of Victorville, suffering from a minor gunshot wound, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

The second victim, Franchiskka Barrios, 36, of San Bernardino, was being transported to an area hospital before officers got to the scene, officials said.

Franchiskka was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The motive is unknown and no suspect description was given.

Anyone with information can contact 909-384-5628 or 909-384-5613. You can also email reyna_ar@sbcity.org or tello_al@sbcity.org.

34.122858 -117.332527