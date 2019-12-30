× Downey Coach Charged With Murder in Beating Death of 6-Year-Old Boy

A 23-year-old Downey man was charged with murder and assault Monday in the beating death of a 6-year-old boy, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Tyler D’Shaun Martin-Brand faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison if convicted with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death, the DA’s office said.

The man was arrested last week after his godson, Dayvon Taylor, died at a Long Beach hospital where he had been brought with severe injuries, authorities said.

The young boy had been in Martin-Brand’s care for several days during the holiday break when the man severely beat him at his Downey apartment, the DA’s office said.

Martin-Brand, who was also the boy’s coach at Normandie Avenue Elementary School in South L.A., was trying to “chastise” Dayvon, the child’s father David Nicholson said.

Friends and family gathered for a vigil at the child’s grandparents’ home on Saturday.

“I’m just trying to stand tall right now and be prepared for the worst day, and that’s laying by baby down to rest,” the boy’s father said.

Family members called the killing “pure evil” and a “senseless act.” The father said he hoped to see Martin-Brand serve a maximum sentence so that his family could have closure.

Martin-Brand is being held on $2 million bail, according to county inmate records. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

The death remains under investigation by the Downey Police Department.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Downey police Detective David Van at 562-904-2386. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.