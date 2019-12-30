LAPD: Woman Arrested in Hit-and-Run Death of Man Struck by 3 Cars, Dragged 13 Blocks in West Adams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police on Monday announced an arrest in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian who was struck by three drivers and dragged 13 blocks in West Adams on Thanksgiving.

The suspect, a woman in her 50s, was allegedly behind the wheel of the last vehicle that struck 62-year-old Jihad Muhammad on the night of Nov. 28, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

She allegedly hit the victim as he lay motionless on Adams Boulevard near West View Street, then drove 13 blocks on Adams to a gas station at Crenshaw Boulevard, police said.

Surveillance video released earlier this month captured the third driver pulling up to the gas pumps, exiting her car and checking underneath, according to LAPD.

She allegedly got back into the vehicle, backed up and dislodged the body, and then sped off.

Muhammad was pronounced dead at the gas station.

The woman was accompanied by an attorney when she turned herself in to police two weeks after the deadly incident, LAPD Capt. Jonathan Pinto said.

She has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, according to Pinto. The case has been turned over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, which will decide whether to file charges.

The captain declined to identify her.

Muhammad was initially standing on Adams just outside a crosswalk when the first car -- possibly a white Audi A5 -- hit him around 8:40 p.m., according to an LAPD news release.

Moments later, a second vehicle ran over Muhammad as he lay motionless in the street, police said. The car was described as possibly a white Cadillac Seville.

A bystander spotted the victim on the ground and stopped to help. That's when Muhammad was hit by the third car, which dragged him for nearly a mile, the release stated.

None of the drivers stopped to render aid, according to police.

LAPD is still searching for the two other drivers in the case.

Anyone with information can call Detective Moreno at 424-298-7898, Officer Lopez Del Haro at 323-421-2500 or, after normal business hours, dial 323-421-2577.

Those who would like to submit a tip anonymously can call 800-222-8477 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.