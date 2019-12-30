× Man Killed, Another Wounded in Long Beach Shooting: Police

Two men opened fire on five people in Long Beach Sunday evening, wounding one and killing another, and police are still searching for the assailants, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 5:35 p.m. along the 2300 block of East 14th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Responding officers found the victim on the sidewalk in front of an apartment complex with wounds to his upper torso. He was transported to a hospital where he eventually died from his injuries, police said. The victim was identified as Bradley Meas, 32, of Long Beach.

Another victim was found in the courtyard of the complex with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to a hospital, treated an eventually released, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Meas, the injured person and three others were on the sidewalk when two men approached them. One of the assailants yelled at those on the sidewalk and opened fire on the group, striking the two men, police said.

The gunmen ran away before police arrived. The other three people were not injured during the incident.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown, but it is being investigated as gang related, authorities said.

“Detectives are actively working to gather additional information to further the ongoing investigation,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Detectives Sean Magee or Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).