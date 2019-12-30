Man Throws Woman Into Roadway After Allegedly Attempting to Take Her Property: Ventura Police

A man was arrested in Ventura after he allegedly threw a woman into the middle of a roadway because she confronted him about stealing her property, police said Monday.

Officers were dispatched to Telephone Road and Victoria Avenue at 3:29 p.m. after receiving several calls about a man seen assaulting a woman.

When they arrived, officers were able to detain the man, identified as 40-year-old Wilson Conciecao, a short distance away.

It was determined that the victim, a 66-year-old woman, was standing on the corner of the intersection when Conciecao approached her and allegedly attempted to take some of her property that was on the ground, police said.

The victim confronted Conciecao who then proceeded to pick her up and allegedly threw her into the roadway, fleeing on foot without taking any property, according to police.

Paramedics treated and released the victim at the scene.

Conciecao was arrested on suspicion of felony elder abuse, battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

He also has several open cases from 2019 for illegal lodging, possession of drug paraphernalia and vandalism, according to the Ventura County Superior Court website.

Conciecao is being held on $100,000 bail and is set to go before a judge on Jan. 2, 2020.