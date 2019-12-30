SoCal Getting Less Snow and Rain Than Expected, But Officials Still Urge Caution on Cajon Pass, Grapevine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Forecasters have canceled a winter weather advisory for much of Southern California on Monday, but transportation officials are still asking motorists to exercise caution as they travel through the Grapevine and the Cajon Pass.

Areas in elevations between 3,500 to 5,000 feet in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties will receive less than 2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. The Antelope Valley could experience a "dusting" of powder, while the foothills could be dumped with up to an inch of snow, the agency said.

Earlier, forecasters expected the second storm system of the holiday season to bring up to 3 to 4 inches of snow in Ventura and L.A. county mountains. But in an update, NWS said any precipitation should taper off by the afternoon.

Ventura and L.A. counties should see less than .10 inch of rain.

"The track of the storm was trending more offshore once it got south of Point Conception," NWS explained.

California Highway Patrol officers were escorting drivers early Monday on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine, but said they stopped doing so as of around 5 a.m.

Winds, however, are expected to blow 20 to 40 mph from the northeast and could gust 40 to 60 mph in L.A. and Ventura counties. They could pose danger for motorists on the Grapevine, highways 14 and 138 in L.A. County and Highway 33 in Ventura County.

"There will be hazardous driving conditions with this storm, including strong crosswinds, icy roads, and brief periods of low visibilities due to blowing snow," NWS said.

State Route 2 CLOSED in both directions from 3.3 miles east of Newcomb's Ranch to Grassy Hollow Campground (west of Big Pines) due to weather related conditions & emergency work. Unknown duration. https://t.co/xbyTKqK844 pic.twitter.com/ZxxHvY6AZt — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 30, 2019

Meanwhile, the winter weather advisory for the San Bernardino County mountains so far is still expected to remain in place through 10 p.m. That means periods of snow can make traveling especially difficult in the area.

Up to 4 inches of snow is expected in the region at elevations as low as 3,500 feet, forecasters said. Fifteen to 25 mph winds could also be an issue there, according to NWS.

"Be prepared for reduced visibility at times due to falling snow, blowing snow, and fog," the agency said.

In a 5:43 a.m. tweet, Caltrans said it was snowing at the Cajon Pass summit, and that drivers should proceed carefully.

Happy Monday! We're starting to see snow in the higher elevations of the San Bernardino Co mountains. This view is of Bear Mtn which is at 7200 ft. If you're traveling through the mountains today make sure you are prepared for winter weather and possible delays. #cawx pic.twitter.com/SbWegx3joN — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 30, 2019