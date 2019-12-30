Plane Carrying Kansas Basketball Team Returns to San Jose Airport After One of Its Engines Failed
A plane carrying the Kansas men’s basketball team was forced to return to a California airport after one of its engines failed.
The university said in a tweet that issues arose Sunday following a road victory over Stanford. After the engine failure occurred about 20 minutes into the flight, the pilot contacted the San Jose Airport, where the team returned and made a safe landing.
The tweet expressed thanks to the pilot and the Swift Air flight crew.
The team spent the night in San Jose before returning to Lawrence.
