Plane Carrying Kansas Basketball Team Returns to San Jose Airport After One of Its Engines Failed

Posted 11:41 AM, December 30, 2019, by
A plane engine is seen in this file photo from Dec. 8, 2015.(Credit: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

A plane engine is seen in this file photo from Dec. 8, 2015.(Credit: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

A plane carrying the Kansas men’s basketball team was forced to return to a California airport after one of its engines failed.

The university said in a tweet that issues arose Sunday following a road victory over Stanford. After the engine failure occurred about 20 minutes into the flight, the pilot contacted the San Jose Airport, where the team returned and made a safe landing.

The tweet expressed thanks to the pilot and the Swift Air flight crew.

The team spent the night in San Jose before returning to Lawrence.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.