Road Closures for 2020 Rose Parade to Begin Tuesday
Road closures for the 2020 Rose Parade are set to begin Tuesday night, a day before thousands are expected to descend onto the streets for the festivities in Pasadena on New Year’s Day.
Drivers were told to plan ahead and look for alternate routes as delays are expected when streets and ramps close starting Tuesday at 6p.m. through Wednesday.
Here are the roadways that Caltrans says will be affected by the closures:
Interstate 710
Northbound
- 6 p.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Wednesday: California Boulevard on-ramp
- 8 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday: Del Mar Boulevard on-ramp
Southbound
- 8 p.m. Tuesday to 12 p.m. Wednesday: Del Mar Boulevard off-ramp
- 8 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday: California Boulevard off-ramp’s left turn lane
Both directions of Pasadena Avenue
- 8 p.m. Tuesday to 12 p.m. Wednesday: between Columbia Street and Del Mar Boulevard
Interstate 210
Westbound
- 8 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday: Sierra Madre Boulevard off-ramp
Eastbound
- 8 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday: San Gabriel Boulevard off-ramp
State Route 134
Eastbound
- 8 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday: Orange Grove Boulevard off-ramp
Westbound
- 10 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday: Orange Grove Boulevard off-ramp’s left turn lane
- 12:01 a.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday: Orange Grove Boulevard on-ramp
State Route 110 (Arroyo Seco Parkway)
Northbound
- 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday: Orange Grove Boulevard off-ramp left-turn lane
34.147785 -118.144516