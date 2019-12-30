× Road Closures for 2020 Rose Parade to Begin Tuesday

Road closures for the 2020 Rose Parade are set to begin Tuesday night, a day before thousands are expected to descend onto the streets for the festivities in Pasadena on New Year’s Day.

Drivers were told to plan ahead and look for alternate routes as delays are expected when streets and ramps close starting Tuesday at 6p.m. through Wednesday.

Here are the roadways that Caltrans says will be affected by the closures:

Interstate 710

Northbound

6 p.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Wednesday: California Boulevard on-ramp

8 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday: Del Mar Boulevard on-ramp

Southbound

8 p.m. Tuesday to 12 p.m. Wednesday: Del Mar Boulevard off-ramp

8 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday: California Boulevard off-ramp’s left turn lane

Both directions of Pasadena Avenue

8 p.m. Tuesday to 12 p.m. Wednesday: between Columbia Street and Del Mar Boulevard

Interstate 210

Westbound

8 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday: Sierra Madre Boulevard off-ramp

Eastbound

8 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday: San Gabriel Boulevard off-ramp

State Route 134

Eastbound

8 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday: Orange Grove Boulevard off-ramp

Westbound

10 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday: Orange Grove Boulevard off-ramp’s left turn lane

12:01 a.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday: Orange Grove Boulevard on-ramp

State Route 110 (Arroyo Seco Parkway)

Northbound

7:30 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday: Orange Grove Boulevard off-ramp left-turn lane