Rose Parade Preview #13: Fiesta Parade Floats

Gayle Anderson was live in Irwindale to continue our series of reports previewing the 2020 Rose Parade Floats.

Today, Gayle got a sneak peek at some of the 11-Rose Parade Floats under construction at the award winning Fiesta Parade Floats in Irwindale. Today, we saw the progress of Rose Parade float decoration for Dole Packaged Foods, The UPS Store, General Society of Mayflower Descendants & Chipotle.

Gayle Anderson’s special Rose Parade “Roses” garland was created by Rick Canon at Aldik Home: Silk Flowers, Patio Furniture & L.A. Best Christmas Decorations:

