Uber, Postmates Sue California Over New Law Regulating Gig Economy Workers

A new California law that makes it harder to treat workers as independent contractors violates workers’ constitutional rights and unfairly discriminates against app-based services and those who find work through them, according to a lawsuit filed Monday by Uber, Postmates and two gig economy workers.

The suit, which names the state of California and Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra as defendants, is part of the on-demand industry’s multimillion-dollar campaign to fight Assembly Bill 5. The companies also submitted a ballot initiative in October.

In the complaint, filed in U.S. District Court, the plaintiffs call AB 5, which was signed into law in September and takes effect Jan. 1, an “irrational and unconstitutional statute designed to target and stifle workers and companies in the on-demand economy” and accuse its author, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, of being overtly hostile to the gig companies.

“Rather than embrace how the on-demand economy has empowered workers, benefited consumers, and fueled economic growth, some California legislators have irrationally attacked it,” the suit reads.

