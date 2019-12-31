× 1 in Grave Condition, 3 Others Treated After Possible Fentanyl Exposure in Woodland Hills

Four people were treated, including one is in grave condition, after possible exposure to fentanyl at a hotel room in Woodland Hills on Tuesday, officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched to a hazardous materials incident at the Extended Stay America, located at 20205 Ventura Blvd., around 6:45 a.m., according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

When crews arrived, they encountered four patients.

One person was in grave condition while the other three appear to be in fair condition, the alert stated.

The ages and genders of the patients have not been released.

One woman staying at the hotel told KTLA she was in the lobby when she heard firefighters saying they were transporting multiple patients to a hospital for surveillance and to wash off whatever was on their skin.

The incident apparently happened on the first floor and guests were being escorted to their rooms through a back way, according to the woman.

“We’re told we can’t go through the lobby, we have to be escorted up the back staircase to our rooms because of the hazard — I guess whatever is in the air,” she said, noting she smelled some type of substance from the third floor.

A hazmat team has been dispatched to the hotel for possible powder fentanyl exposure, according to LAFD.

Multiple Los Angeles Police Department units have also responded, and a portion of the hotel’s exterior was cordoned off with crime scene tape, video from the scene showed.

No additional information was immediately released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.