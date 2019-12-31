× 25 Passengers Safe After Party Bus Catches Fire Along 405 Freeway in Irvine

A party bus carrying 25 people caught fire along the 405 Freeway in Irvine Tuesday, but all passengers managed to get out safely, officials said.

The incident was reported about 4:05 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, according to video taken at the scene.

The bus was engulfed in flames, but Orange County Fire Authorities firefighters managed to control the blaze, video from the scene showed.

Traffic was blocked in the area while the flames were extinguished, causing a backup.

The passengers were able to get out safely and could be seen along the shoulder of the highway.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The California Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.