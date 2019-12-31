Final Preparations Underway on Floats in Irwindale for 2020 Rose Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Volunteers in Irwindale on Tuesday put the finishing touches on some of the floats ahead of the New Year's Day Rose Parade.

This theme for 2020 event is "The Power of Hope," and it's being brought to life by the stories behind some of the floats -- like stroke survivor Magali Armenta. The 29-year-old mother, who will ride on the Kaiser Permanente float, shared her story with KTLA on Tuesday.

Christina Pascucci reports from Irwindale for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 31, 2019.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help Armenta with her medical expenses. More information can be found here.