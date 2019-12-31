Gusty Winds, Downed Trees Pummel Southern California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gusty Santa Ana winds wreaked havoc on Southern California overnight and will continue to be a threat for much of the day Tuesday.

Wind advisories will remain in place until 3 p.m. for Los Angeles and Ventura counties, where 40 to 50 mph winds are blowing through the coasts and valleys with isolated gusts up to 65 mph in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

The strongest winds arrived overnight and continued into Tuesday morning.

Happy final day of 2019, #SoCal! It's gonna be another breezy day for Ventura and LA Counties, with NE winds gusting 40-50mph for the coast/valleys and up to 65mph for the mtns! Stay alert for possible downed tree limbs and power outages. Have fun and be safe today! #CAwx #LAwind pic.twitter.com/CjkKk1SgaO — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 31, 2019

Two vehicles were left underneath a large tree that fell over in Santa Ana.

“When the tree fell you could hear the winds … It felt like an earthquake,” Khajlup Garcia said.

Saturated grounds from recent rain storms may be contributing to the number of downed trees.

Wind advisories for Orange County and the Inland Empire are set to expire at 10 a.m.

Drivers are being warned about strong crosswinds and downed limbs and branches on the roadways.

Forecasters are also calling for higher than average surf to build along the Central and Southern California coast through Thursday.

Los Angeles County surf will reach about 4 to 7 feet. Larger swells along the Central Coast could top out as high as 20 feet, according to the Weather Service.

Swimmers are being cautioned about dangerous rip currents associated with the increased surf.