How to Watch the 2020 Rose Parade: On KTLA Channel 5, on KTLA.com and on Facebook

Hoping to watch the Rose Parade, Southern California’s New Year’s Day tradition? We’ve got you covered.

The 131st annual event begins at 8 a.m. PT Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, and will air on KTLA Channel 5. You can also watch right here on ktla.com and on our KTLA 5 News app.

This year’s parade — with the theme “The Power of Hope” — marks the 73rd consecutive television broadcast of the Rose Parade for KTLA.

If you’re up super early on New Year’s Day, you can catch a rebroadcast of last year’s parade from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Channel 5 or on your KTLA cable/satellite provider.

Next, we’ll have a couple of hours of previews, where we’ll take you behind the scenes. These specials will air on our website and app as well.

6 a.m.: Backstage at the Parade

7 a.m.: Rose Parade Countdown

Then it’s on to the main event.

8 a.m.: The 131st Rose Parade Presented by Honda live

The parade is on KTLA for two commercial-free hours, and will be followed by four encore presentations. Our own Micah Ohlman, Leeza Gibbons and Mark Steines will host.

You’ll be able to watch the live parade coverage on Channel 5 in Southern California, on your KTLA provider, or online at our livestream at ktla.com/live. The stream will also go up live on our YouTube page, where you can watch on demand after the parade ends.

Are you a fan of one of the many marching bands that are in the parade? You can watch a raw, unedited feed devoted to the bands on KTLA’s Facebook page.

We return to our news programming with the KTLA 5 News Special Edition at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, then air another encore of the parade at 7:30 p.m. until the KTLA 5 News at 10 p.m.