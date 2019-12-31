× Man Shot by Off-Duty Deputy in Mid-City Neighborhood

An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a shooting in the Mid-City neighborhood Tuesday.

The incident was reported about 5 a.m. in the 3000 block of Vera Avenue, a Sheriff’s Department news release stated.

It was unclear what prompted the off-duty deputy to open fire but a man was struck, according to the news release.

The man was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The unidentified deputy was not injured in the incident.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.