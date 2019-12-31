× Overnight Campers Brave the Cold in Pasadena to Claim Prime Spots for the 2020 Rose Parade

As the temperature continued to drop Tuesday night, 18-year-old Brianna Zameza sat in a folding chair on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena sniffing a jar of Vicks Vaporub, willing it to help ward off a cold.

The Pasadena local was determined to make her first time camping overnight on the sidewalk of a city awaiting its annual day in the national spotlight a success.

Each year, hundreds of campers flock the day before the Tournament of Roses Parade to the free curbside seating available on a first-come, first-served basis along three stretches along the 5 1/2-mile parade route.

With duct tape and chalk, they divide up the sidewalk, then stake their claim with camp chairs, wholesale packs of chips and fruit, sleeping bags, heavy blankets, puzzles and board games.

