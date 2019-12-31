Robert Durst Told Police Susan Berman’s Body Was in Her Benedict Canyon Home: Lawyers

Real estate heir Robert Durst appears in the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles County Superior Court during a preliminary hearing on Dec. 21, 2016. (Credit: Jae C. Hong / Getty Images)

Lawyers for New York real estate heir Robert Durst acknowledge he penned a note tipping off police to the location of the body of a friend he’s accused of killing, according to court documents.

In a court filing Christmas Eve in Los Angeles Superior Court, lawyers for Durst conceded that he had written the note directing police to the Benedict Canyon home of Susan Berman in December 2000.

Durst pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Berman, his best friend, but told a documentary film crew that the letter could only have been sent by the killer.

The revelation was made in a joint filing by defense lawyers and prosecutors on stipulations for a trial scheduled for Feb. 10. Attorneys for Durst said they made the concession as a strategic decision after the judge agreed to admit the evidence based on analysis by handwriting experts.

The defense said they will still contest that ruling on appeal.

