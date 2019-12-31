Rose Parade Preview #14: Cal Poly Universities Rose Parade Float

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Pasadena to wrap up our series of reports previewing the 2020 Rose Parade Floats.

Today, Gayle got a sneak peek at the special Rose Parade float built the students of Cal Poly Universities. Their entry is entitled “Aquatic Aspirations."

The San Luis Obispo Cal Poly team works on the float year round with its counterparts from California State Polytechnic University in Pomona. After reviewing 110 concepts, the Cal Poly universities’ teams narrowed the list to five and ranked them, before sending to the Tournament of Roses for approval. The Pasadena based organization had previously set this year’s theme: The Power of Hope.

The Cal Poly team is coming off a successful year. The 2019 rockin’ space themed “Far Out Frequencies” won the prestigious Extraordinaire Award; the first time the two campuses had received this extraordinary float honor.

Gayle Anderson’s SPECIAL ROSE PARADE “ROSES” GARLAND was created by Rick Canon at Aldik Home: Silk Flowers, Patio Furniture & L.A. Best Christmas Decorations, 7651 Sepulveda Boulevard, Van Nuys, CA 91405, 818 988 5970.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com