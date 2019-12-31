Tustin Police Arrest 2 in Fatal Stabbing of 62-Year-Old Man

A man and woman from Orange County have been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Tustin man, police said Tuesday.

Detectives arrested Miguel Orellana, 19, of Anaheim, and Erika Pineda, 25, of Santa Ana, on Saturday after weeks of investigation, police said in a news release. Both Orellana and Pineda were booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of murder.

The fatal stabbing of David Nakaki, 62, was reported Dec. 9 around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Norwood Park Place, the Tustin Police Department said.

Responding officers found Nakaki suffering from a single stab wound. Despite the efforts of first-responders, he died at a hospital a short time later.

Police said the motive for Nakaki’s killing appears to be robbery.

The arrests of Orellana and Pineda follow collection of DNA evidence and witness statements.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the dedicated police tip line at 714-426-2400.

