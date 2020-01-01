× Alert Neighbor, Deputies Rescue 90-Year-Old Woman Found Injured in Saugus Home

Deputies checking on a 90-year-old Saugus woman who hadn’t been seen for several days rescued the woman after finding her injured in her home on Wednesday, authorities said.

A concerned caller reported that the woman had gone missing, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Shirley Miller. Deputies went to check on the elderly resident, but received no answer when they knocked at the door.

“They forced entry into the home and found the 90-year-old woman ‘down,'”Miller said via social media. “She reportedly had injured her back and was unable to move. The woman was transported to the hospital and thankfully is going to be okay!”

Miller added that the incident serves as a “good reminder to check on your neighbors.”

It was not immediately clear how long the woman had been incapacitated.