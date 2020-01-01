Car Theft Leaves Boyle Height Dialysis Patient in a Tough Spot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mary Sanchez of Boyle Heights was getting her kidney dialysis treatment three days before Christmas when her car was stolen from the parking lot.

Police have since recovered the car, but it was in bad shape, she said. The battery had been stolen, the ignition was broken, the brake lights were broken and she had to pay impound fees to get the car back.

Now facing thousands of dollars worth of repairs while on a fixed income, and needing her car for dialysis four times a week due to end stage renal disease, friends and community members are rallying around Sanchez to help.

A fund to help Sanchez has been established online.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 1, 2019.