From Homeless to Hopeful With Guitarist Billy Morrison | Keepin’ It Friel

Keepin’ it Friel this week is British rocker Billy Morrison, the lead guitarist for Billy Idol. Billy Morrison now has 24 years sober, but before that he was homeless on the streets of Hollywood and hooked on heroin. After 20 failed rehabs, he finally had a spiritual awakening when he realized no one would be at his funeral. Billy loves living sober, is a successful artist, and also runs the charity “Above Ground” which raises awareness about mental health issues.

