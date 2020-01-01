Man Arrested After Allegedly Groping 14-Year-Old Girl at Chino Hills Restaurant; Additional Victims Sought

A man was arrested for allegedly groping a 14-year-old girl who was at a restaurant with her family in Chino Hills, and police believe he may have other victims, officials said Wednesday.

Adrian Tamez Hernandez, 25, was arrested after an incident at a restaurant in the 12000 block of Peyton Drive around 6 p.m. on Monday, the Chino Hills Police Department said in a news release.

The girl was at the restaurant with her family when she was allegedly approached and groped by Hernandez, police said.

Hernandez was confronted by the girls’s family and soon after fled the restaurant. He was later found at a home in Pomona.

Hernandez, who police describe as a transient from Pomona, was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor.

Detectives believe Hernandez may have additional victims.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or others is urged to contact the Chino Hills Police/Sheriff’s Station at 909-364-2000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.