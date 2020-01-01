Man in His 20s Found Fatally Shot in Alley in Lake Forest Early New Year’s Day: OCSD

Homicide detectives were investigating the shooting death of a man in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day in Lake Forest, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department reported.

At about 1:25 a.m., deputies responded to a residential area near Second Street and Village Drive and found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound in an alley, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

First responders performed lifesaving measures on the man and transported him to a local hospital, but he died a short time later.

The man’s name was being withheld pending notification of his family.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no suspect is in custody, sheriff’s officials reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Sheriff’s Department’s dispatch at 714-647-7000. Tipsters can also contact Orange County Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 855-TIP-OCCS.