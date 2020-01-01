Man Killed in Huntington Park New Year’s Eve Shooting; Gunman Sought

Authorities are searching for a gunman who fatally shot a man in Huntington Park on New Year’s Eve.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Hill Street. Responding deputies found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Robert Westphal.

Westphal said a black, four-door sedan, last seen westbound on Hill, may possibly be involved in the shooting.

“It appears there may have been a brief argument before the incident occurred. We don’t know the nature of that argument, but it looks like it was possibly a drive-by shooting,” Westphal said.

The victim, who was only described as a hispanic male, was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

Investigators were still trying to determine the man’s identity and notify his next of kin.

“It’s a rough way to start the year,” Westphal said. “It’s unfortunate, hopefully we can get this solved quickly.”

Isabel Ruiz, who has lived on Hill Street for four years, said she was saddened to see what happened in her neighborhood.

“It’s sad to start this year this way,” Ruiz said.

On Wednesday morning investigators were canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and trying to find out if any surveillance video may have captured anything related to the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.