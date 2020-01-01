New Shop at Westfield Topanga Mall Plagued by Break-Ins

Posted 10:31 PM, January 1, 2020, by
Data pix.

In the little more than three weeks since Joshua Chaney opened the California Frozen Poppers kiosk at the Westfield Topanga shopping mall, he said business has been burglarized six times.

Most recently, a group of teenage girls were caught on camera breaking into the business and helping themselves to products, he said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the break-ins, which Chaney said are challenging for a small business.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 1, 2019.

