× Nick Gordon, Who Was Found Liable for Death of Partner Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dies at 30

Nick Gordon, partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown — the only daughter of the late Whitney Houston and singer Bobby Brown — is dead at the age of 30, his lawyer said Wednesday.

In an email to The Times, attorney Joe Habachy of Atlanta said he could not speak to the specific circumstances of Gordon’s death, but he wrote that “it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential.”

Gordon was thrust into the spotlight after Bobbi Kristina Brown was found unresponsive on Jan. 31, 2015, facedown in a bathtub of a townhome she shared with Gordon near Atlanta.

Bobbi Kristina Brown was rushed to a hospital but never regained consciousness and died July 26, 2015, while in hospice care.

