Rose Parade Brings Out Thousands to Shake Off the Chill and Cheer Floats, Bands in Pasadena

Shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, a man in the bleachers along Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena yelled, “Look up, look up!”

On cue, a throng of people craned their necks and pointed their smartphones toward the sky as a B-2 Spirit passed silently above the crowd.

The stealth bomber flyover, and a performance by singer Ally Brooke, marked the beginning of the 131st annual Rose Parade.

Tens of thousands of people gathered under partly cloudy skies, cheering scores of colorful floats that rolled down the 5.5-mile route. This year’s theme is “The Power of Hope.”

