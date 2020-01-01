Watch KTLA’s Band Cam, a Raw Unedited Feed of the 131st Rose Parade’s Marching Bands

KTLA has once again offered the Band Cam, a raw and unedited feed of the marching bands featured in the Rose Parade, on Jan. 1, 2020.

The 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena was themed “The Power of Hope.” This year marked the 73rd consecutive broadcast of the parade on KTLA.

You can watch the full parade on demand here and on our YouTube page.

Here’s a list of all the bands that marched on Jan. 1, 2020:

Aguiluchos Marching Band (Puebla, Mexico)

Alhambra Unified School District Marching Band (Alhambra, California)

Baldwinsville Marching Bees (Baldwinsville, New York)

Banda El Salvador: Grande Como Su Gente (El Salvador)

Banda Municipal de Zarcero (Alajuela, Costa Rica)

Centenaria Banda Colegial – University of Puerto Rico (Mayaguez, Puerto Rico)

Dobyns-Bennett High School (Kingsport, Tennessee)

Greendale High School Marching Band (Greendale, Wisconsin)

Helsingør Pigegarde (Hornbaek, Denmark)

Japan Honor Green Band (Kyoto, Japan)

Kamehameha Warrior Marching Band and Color Guard (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Los Angeles Unified School District All District Honor Band (Los Angeles, California)

The PRIDE of Owasso (Owasso, Oklahoma)

The Pride of Pearland Marching Band (Pearland, Texas)

Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band (Pasadena, California)

Rancho Verde Crimson Regiment (Moreno Valley, California)

Southern University “Human Jukebox’ Marching Band (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Tournament of Roses Salvation Army Band (Pasadena, California)

United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band (San Diego, California)

West Harrison Hurricane Band, The Pride of South Mississippi (Gulfport, Mississippi)

Details on the bands are available from the Tournament of Roses here.