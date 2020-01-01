Woman Burned When Vape Device Explodes in Backpack at Yucaipa Store

Posted 6:45 PM, January 1, 2020
A woman was burned after a vape device exploded in her backpack at a Rite Aid store in Yucapia on Dec. 31, 2019. (Credit: Calfire via RMG New)

A woman suffered burns over about 20% of her body after a vape device exploded in her backpack at a Yucaipa Rite Aid store on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident unfolded about 6 p.m. at the store, 34420 Yucaipa Boulevard, Calfire Battalion Chief Josh Janssen said.

“We received multiple reports of a female on fire in a local Rite Aid,” he said.  “While responding to the incident, we received updated information that the fire was caused by a vape pen that had exploded inside the female’s backpack.”

Firefighters found the woman suffering from first- and second-degree burns on her back, covering about 20 percent of her body, he said.

The woman was taken to a burn center for treatment.

Images from the scene showed a backpack with a hole burned through it, as well as several pieces of charred clothing.

No further details were available.

