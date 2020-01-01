Woman Killed, Man Critically Injured in Compton New Year’s Shooting; Person of Interest Detained

A man who was in a dating relationship with a woman was being questioned by authorities after she was fatally shot, and another man was critically injured, at a home in Compton in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, sheriff’s officials said.

The shooting was reported about 12:38 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 2200 block of West 154th Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Responding deputies found a man and woman both suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper torsos. They were taken to a hospital where the woman died and the man was listed in critical condition, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Westphal told KTLA.

“At this point we are detaining and questioning a person of interest,” Westphal said.

At the time of the shooting the woman’s two children, who are between the ages of 10 and 14, were at the home but were not injured. The man detained in the shootings is the children’s father, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators have not yet recovered the weapon used in the shootings.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.