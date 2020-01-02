2 Men Sought in Robbery of Inglewood Letter Carrier; $50K Reward Offered

Two men are being sought in connection with the robbery of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Inglewood the day after Christmas.

A man wanted in the robbery of a letter carrier in Inglewood is seen in this surveillance image provided by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service on Jan. 2, 2020.

The incident occurred about 4 p.m. on Dec. 26 in the 800 block of South Larch Street, according to a news release from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

It was unclear if the letter carrier was injured in the robbery.

The robbery suspects were described as black men between the ages of 19 and 21.

Surveillance photos were released of one of the suspected robbers. He was wearing tennis shoes, dark colored pants and a gray Puma hoodie.

No images were available of the second robber.

The Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robbery suspects.

Anyone with information can contact the Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and refer to case number 2978916-ROBB.

Officials warned the public not to take any action toward apprehending the suspects themselves.

