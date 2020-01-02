4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Southern California Coast Near Oxnard

Posted 4:39 AM, January 2, 2020, by , Updated at 05:11AM, January 2, 2020
A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the Southern California coast in Ventura County early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological survey.

The temblor hit at 2:13 a.m. about 16 miles south of Port Hueneme and 19 miles south of Oxnard.

The epicenter was in the Pacific Ocean with a preliminary depth of about 6 miles, USGS said.

Light shaking was felt in areas as far away as Irvine, El Monte and Santa Barbara.

No tsunami was expected to occur as a result of the earthquake, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

