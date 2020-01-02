× Bay Area Jolted by Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Centered Near San Jose

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported at 11:16 p.m. Wednesday about six miles from downtown Morgan Hill and about 11 miles from the southernmost neighborhoods of San Jose.

Three hours later, a magnitude 4 earthquake in the Pacific Ocean was felt in Southern California, with people feeling weak shaking felt in Ventura County and western Los Angeles County.

The Northern California earthquake Wednesday night was calculated to have generated light shaking in Morgan Hill and Gilroy south of San Jose, and weak shaking throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, including San Jose, San Francisco and Oakland, as well as areas around Santa Cruz, Salinas, and Monterey.

Hundreds of people described feeling weak to light shaking to the USGS. The epicenter was in the remote mountains of Henry W. Coe State Park and about two miles east of Anderson Lake east of Morgan Hill.

37.130501 -121.654390