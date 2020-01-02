Blood Supply ‘Critically Low’ After Holiday Slump; Here’s When and Where You Can Donate in SoCal

LifeStream Blood Bank, which supplies blood to more than 80 hospitals in Southern California, is suffering from a blood shortage and will be holding blood drives in several locations over the next week.

URGENT: There is currently less than a 1-day blood supply for all negative blood types and O positive blood. Please give blood at any LifeStream donor center or mobile drive TODAY! Help patients have hope for this new year. Walk-ins are welcome. Visit https://t.co/rxJd3Ta1JR. pic.twitter.com/AQiGFz7EHG — LifeStream (@lifestreamblood) January 2, 2020

The blood shortage is due to the low donations over the holiday season, according to a news release from LifeStream.

Rh-negative blood types are particularly in critical demand, as well as O-positive blood, according to Rick Axelrod, President/CEO and Medical Director of LifeStream Blood Bank.

“We have less than a one-day supply of O-positive blood and all negative blood types. We need donors with these blood types to step up and donate now,” said Axelrod.

“This is a community blood shortage that only can be reversed through increased and repeated participation in the blood donation process. Blood required for surgeries, transplant operations, cancer treatments, accident, burn and trauma victims cannot be manufactured or created — it must come from volunteer blood donors,” according to Axelrod.

LifeStream is encouraging anyone to give blood in the coming days to help with the shortage and ensure all scheduled local surgeries and procedures are able to take place, the news release said.

Donors must be at least 15 but are required to have a signed parental consent form (this goes for 16-year-olds also) which is available at all LifeStream locations.

Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, have a current photo I.D. and are in good health.

Here are the locations and hours for upcoming blood drives:

Friday and Saturday; 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday; 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday; and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Riverside, 4006 Van Buren Blvd.: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday,

Friday and Saturday; 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Friday and Saturday; 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Ontario, 1959 E. Fourth St.: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday; 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday,

Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Sunday.

Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. Victorville, 12520 Business Center Drive, Bldg. G: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily except

Thursday, when hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, when hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. La Quinta, 79-215 Corporate Centre Drive: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily except Wednesday,

when hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

when hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Moreno Valley Mall, 22500 Town Circle, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday – Sunday.

Murrieta, 40365 Murrieta Hot Springs Road, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday,

Wednesday and Friday; 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday and

Sunday.

Wednesday and Friday; 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Rancho Mirage, 42390 Bob Hope Drive, Suite 1B, 1, Tuesday and Thursday, 10:30

Anyone who donates blood through Saturday, Jan. 4, is eligible to receive a Fandango movie ticket and can be entered for a chance to win a $500 gift card.

For more information call 800-879-4484 or visit LStream.org.