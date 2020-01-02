× Man Arrested in Compton New Year’s Shooting That Killed Mother of His Children, Wounded Man

A Sherman Oaks man was arrested on suspicion of killing his longtime partner and wounding a man in a shooting at a Compton home on New Year’s Day, authorities said Thursday.

Eduardo Ubiarco, 37, was arrested Wednesday after a woman and a man were both found suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper torsos at the home in the 2200 block of West 154th Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Authorities have not released their names.

The victims were both taken to a hospital where the woman was pronounced dead and the man was listed in critical condition, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Officials described Ubiarco as the woman’s common law husband.

The shooting took place while the couple’s two children were home, authorities said. They were not injured in the incident.

Ubiarco was booked into a Lynwood detention facility on $1 million bail, according to county inmate records.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting and investigators have not recovered the weapon used.

Video from the scene showed the home—still decorated with Christmas string lights—cordoned off with police tape as deputies investigated and patrol cars swarmed the neighborhood.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were available.

Anyone with information was asked to call Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500. Those who prefer to provide a tip anonymously can call 800-222-8477.