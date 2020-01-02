Man Stabs Boyfriend, Self in San Gabriel Valley Attack: Officials

Posted 10:52 PM, January 2, 2020, by , Updated at 10:53PM, January 2, 2020
The 14600 block of Rath Street in the unincorporated county area of West Valinda, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A man stabbed and wounded his boyfriend at a San Gabriel Valley home late Thursday, then stabbed himself in the chest when confronted by deputies, authorities said.

The attack took place shortly before 10 p.m. at a home in the 14600 block of Rath Street, in the unincorporated county area of West Valinda, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Hassan Itani said.

A domestic dispute led to the suspect stabbing and seriously injuring his boyfriend, the sergeant said. The assailant then ran off.

Deputies found the suspect in the area of  Sunset Avenue and Amar Road, Itani said. As deputies held him at gunpoint, he raised a knife and stabbed himself in the chest.

Both the victim and suspect, men estimated to be in their 30s, were hospitalized, he said. Both were expected to survive.

No further details were available.

