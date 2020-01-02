Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Meditation Expert Rajshree Patel on Using Meditation for a Revitalized New Year
-
Dr. Laura Berman on Avoiding Toxic Family Dynamics this Holiday
-
Mindfulness Meditation Hacks for 2020 With Former Monk Cory Muscara
-
Young Students Discover STEM Careers With Some of the World’s Top Tech Companies
-
Long Beach Cambodian Buddhist Temple Evicts Monks, Riling Congregation
-
Lynette Romero Facetimes the Weekend Team from Christmas Vacation
-
-
Mark Mester’s Dad Andrew Drops by with Surprise Birthday Cake
-
WWII Veteran Sidney Walton on Mission to Meet Governors
-
With Rose Parade Just Days Away, Floats Are Coming Together in Irwindale
-
The Weekend Team Debuts This Year’s Holiday Tree
-
Vegan Thanksgiving Dishes with Chef Ed Harris
-
-
Happy Hacks Creator Jessica Kinni With Top Picks in Santa Barbara & Santa Ynez for KTLA5 President & General Manager Don Corsini
-
New Year’s Eve Party Tips with Paul Zahn
-
Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse Set to Be Available on Airbnb This Month for $60 Per Night