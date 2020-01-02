NorCal Man Suspected of Stealing Car With Kids Inside

A man suspected of stealing a car with two young children inside was arrested after ditching the vehicle near a Northern California casino.

Police found the kids, ages 1 and 5, unharmed and still inside the car in the Lincoln area northeast of Sacramento.

Charles Anthony Hall, 33, was arrested hours later on the grounds of Thunder Valley Casino.

He could face charges including kidnapping and carjacking.

Inmate records show Hall had been released from jail the same day as the alleged car theft. He had been arrested last week on suspicion of felony forging or altering of vehicle registration.