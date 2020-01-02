Northbound Lanes of 170 Closed in North Hollywood After Truck Fire
Four northbound lanes of the 170 Freeway were closed in North Hollywood after a truck caught fire early Thursday morning, authorities said.
The closure just south of Oxnard Street is expected to last until 6:40 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.
The 30-foot box truck caught fire at about 4:40 a.m., with flames seen coming from under the hood, CHP said.
It’s unclear what caused the fire and no further details were immediately available.
