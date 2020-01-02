Owning the Moment With Wendy Burch | The News Director’s Office

We are starting the new year with a bang as Jason and Bobbychat with KTLA’s one and only Wendy Burch! Wendy talks about her childhood growing up in Salt Lake City, Utah and the moment she knew she wanted to be a television journalist. Wendy also shares how she eventually made Los Angeles her home, and the importance of “owning the moment” in her live reporting. She also opens up about motherhood and raising her son Brady, and discovering her own birth mother.
