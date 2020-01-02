Pursuit Suspect Dies After Shooting Involving Deputies in Murrieta: Sheriff’s Dept.

Deputies shot and killed a pursuit suspect after a chase ended in Murrieta on Thursday morning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The chase began in French Valley and ended by 10:15 a.m. in the 23000 block of Jefferson Avenue, where the fatal gunshots were fired, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

The deceased individual has not yet been identified.

No deputies or bystanders were injured, sheriff’s officials said.

People should avoid the area of Jefferson and Grizzly Ridge Drive “until further notice,” according to the Murrieta Police Department, which is assisting in the investigation.

The California Highway Patrol is also at the scene.

“This is a very fluid situation and will update as soon as possible,” police said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Check back for updates on this developing story.