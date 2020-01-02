× December Storms Boost 1st California Snowpack Measurement of 2020

After a slow start to California’s wet winter season, a series of storms that hammered the state at the tail end of 2019 dumped enough snow on the Sierra Nevada to kick off the new year with a solid snowpack.

Surveyors with the California Department of Water Resources trudged through a snow-covered field Thursday at the department’s Phillips station — fresh powder crunching beneath their snowshoes —and plunged a hollow pole into the snowpack for the first monthly measurement that serves as an important marker for the state’s water supply.

The result — 33.5 inches deep — amounted to a promising start, officials said. That number is 97% of average for the time of year and 44% of the April 1 average in that location. More importantly, if all the snow were to melt at once it would amount to about 11 inches of water, said Sean de Guzman, chief of the agency’s snow surveys and water supply forecasting section.

“It’s still too early to predict what the remainder of the year will bring in terms of snowpack,” he said. “Climate change is altering the balance of rain and snow in California. That is why it is important to maintain our measurements of the snowpack to document the change, in addition to having critical information to forecast spring runoff.”

